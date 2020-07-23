Two weeks for Tipp Lotto player to collect €71k winnings

The National Lottery says a prize of almost €71,000 which was won in Tipperary in February still hasn’t been claimed.

They’re urging local lotto players to check their old tickets in case they were the winner.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw on the 8th of February at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel.

They were one of two winners of the shared bonus prize of €141,450.

There’s just over two weeks left for the person to claim their money.

The winning numbers were: 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the Bonus: 03