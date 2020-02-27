Two weather warnings for Tipperary

Two yellow weather warnings have now been issued for areas including Tipperary.

Storm Jorge is set to hit Ireland on Saturday, and a warning for rainfall will come into effect for the Premier County from midnight on Friday until midnight on Saturday.

20-30 millimetres of rain are expected to fall in that time.

A warning for wind will come into place here from 9am on Saturday with gusts of 90 to 110 kilometres per hour expected.

The West of Ireland will be the worst hit and orange warnings will be in place there.