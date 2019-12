The routes are among 10 amenities across the country included in the Walks Scheme expansion programme.

The initiative is operated by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

31 kilometres of new trails are to be developed as part of the Ormond Way while the Multeen Way is to be extended by a further 9 kilometres.

Well known Tipperary hill walker and author John G O’Dwyer says the expansion will be hugely beneficial in a number of ways.