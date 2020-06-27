Two Tipperary TDs vote in favour as Mícheál Martin is elected Taoiseach

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has become Ireland’s new Taoiseach.

He’s been nominated by TDs Norma Foley and James O’Connor at a special Dáil sitting in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

With the support of Fine Gael and the Greens the vote has passed and a new coalition government has been formed.

Overall, just two of Tipperary’s five TD’s have voted to back the coalition.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill and Independent Michael Lowry were in favour, Independent Mattie McGrath abstained, and Labour’s Alan Kelly and Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne voted against.

The outgoing Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, says another term in government is a second chance for his party:

“This is an historic occasion. I believe Civil War politics ended a long time ago in our country, but today Civil War politics ends in our parliament.

“Two great parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, coming together with another great party, the Green Party, to offer what this country needs – a stable government for the betterment of our country and the betterment of our world.”

However, Tipperary TD and Labour leader, Alan Kelly has made no secret of the fact that he is less than impressed.

He has told the Dáil today that Leo Varadkar must have forgotten all of the things he’s said criticising Mícheál Martin in the past:

“I believe he must have taken some tips from Matt Damon when he was here during the lockdown because Leo has woken up, akin to Jason Bourne, with no actual memory of what he said about Fianna Fáil or Mícheál Martin four years ago, or indeed numerous times over the last 10 years.”

Meanwhile, Tipperary independent TD, Michael Lowry has backed Mícheál Martin as Taoiseach and says he will support his ministerial appointments:

“I decided to make my contribution to stability by supporting the nomination of Mícheál Martin for Taoiseach and also supporting the appointment of ministers to a new government.

“Mícheál Martin has the credentials to be an excellent Taoiseach and leader of our country. I wish him well and I know that he will lead in a spirit of concensus and collaboration.”