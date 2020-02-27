Two more Tipperary roads closed because of flooding

Two more roads have been closed in north Tipperary because of flooding.

The Lakeshore road at Dromineer has been closed because of high levels on Lough Derg, while the Ballinderry to Drominagh Bridge road is also closed with local diversions in place.

Motorists near Ardcroney are also warned that the road between Ashley Park and Ballythomas Cross is flooded but passable with care.

Elsewhere, road closures remain in place on the N65 between Borrisokane and Portumna, the R438 Borrisokane-Cloghan Road at the Angler’s Rest, and the R493 Nenagh-Carrigahorig road at Ballinderry. Diversions are in place on all routes.

River levels are unlikely to drop until next week, with Storm Jorge set to bring more wind and rain on Saturday.