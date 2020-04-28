Two Tipperary men to undertake full indoor Ironman triathlon for charity

Two Tipperary men are going to undertake a full indoor Ironman triathlon this weekend, all in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Ian Purcell and Kevin Ryan are hoping to raise 10,000 euro and have almost 6,000 raised already.

One of Ian’s children has been treated in Crumlin for melanoma and he said he know wants to give something back.

Ian’s been explaining how it will work from their homes in Clonmel:

“A few months ago, myself and Kevin decided to buy an indoor pool – it’s called an Endless Pool. We were lucky enough to be able to get it second-hand.

“We’re going to be in that for about an hour and a quarter each. Kevin will kick-off at 5.30 on Sunday morning and I’ll start at 7 o’clock once he’s finished.

“Once we’re both finished, we hop onto our indoor bikes… Once we have the 180km cycle done that’s when we do the marathon. And we’ll do the marathons on our treadmills.”

Ian also outlined how they want it to be an interactive event:

“We will be cycling the 180km on Zwift @ 8:30am, the virtual cycling platform, where we hope we get joined by many supporters.

We will then run a marathon on our treadmills @ approx 1:45pm.

We will each cover exactly 226.3kms and it will take each of us approx 11 to 13 hours to complete.

We will be streaming the event live on: https://www.facebook.com/IPsportsmassage/ and https://www.instagram.com/ianpurcell_physicaltherapy/ and will be posting live updates on twitter @IPtricoaching.”