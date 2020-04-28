Two Tipperary men to undertake full indoor Ironman triathlon for charity

Two Tipperary men are going to undertake a full indoor Ironman triathlon this weekend, all in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.
Ian Purcell and Kevin Ryan are hoping to raise 10,000 euro and have almost 6,000 raised already.
One of Ian’s children has been treated in Crumlin for melanoma and he said he know wants to give something back.
Ian’s been explaining how it will work from their homes in Clonmel:
“A few months ago, myself and Kevin decided to buy an indoor pool – it’s called an Endless Pool. We were lucky enough to be able to get it second-hand.
“We’re going to be in that for about an hour and a quarter each. Kevin will kick-off at 5.30 on Sunday morning and I’ll start at 7 o’clock once he’s finished.
“Once we’re both finished, we hop onto our indoor bikes… Once we have the 180km cycle done that’s when we do the marathon. And we’ll do the marathons on our treadmills.”
Ian also outlined how they want it to be an interactive event: