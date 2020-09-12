Two Tipperary electoral divisions report high incidence of Covid-19

Tipperary has two electoral divisions with a high concentration of coronavirus cases.

That’s according to the latest figures published on the the official COVID-19 data hub.

There are a total of 3,409 electoral divisions around the country.

Of those, two in Tipperary have made the top 30 when it comes to places with the highest concentrations of the virus per 100,000.

Carrigatogher is in 15th place where 30 cases were diagnosed out of a population of 702.

This means the disease incidence is recorded as being 4,723.5 per 100,000.

Roscrea also just about features on the list – at number 30. The town has a population of around 6,305 people and 163 cases have been reported there, giving an incidence rate of 2,585 per 100,000.

Dublin has by far the most electoral divisions at the higher end of the scale.

However, it’s an area in Monaghan, called Crossalare, which has the overall highest rate in the country at 10,979 per 100,000 people.