Two Tipperary companies finalists in National Small Business Awards

Two Tipperary companies have been named as finalists in the SFA National Small Business Awards 2020.

The Tipperary Cheese Company and Woodco Renewable Energy will compete against 41 companies from 12 counties across 9 categories.

The Tipperary Cheese Company has been announced as a finalist in the Food and Drink category.

While, Woodco Renewable Energy will compete in the Innovator of the Year category.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

Category winners and overall winners will be announced in the RDS on March 12, 2020.