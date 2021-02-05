Two Tipp schools receive honours at Junk Kouture fashion competition

Two Tipperary schools have received awards for their impressive creations at the 2020 Junk Kouture competition.

Results for the event, in which students create outfits from 100 percent recycled materials, were announced last night in a televised appearance for the first time in its 10-year history.

The South Region award went to Ursuline Community School in Thurles for its display called ‘Givin’ It Welly’ (by Laura Hally, Cathy Horgan, Emma Ryan, teacher Michael English).

Meanwhile one of the Glamour Awards went to ‘Imperium’ by students at the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel (by Victoria Canty, Ellen O’Gorman, Saoirse McCarra, teacher Mairead Fennell).

The Overall winner was a project called ‘Synergy’ by students at Carndonagh Community School in Donegal.