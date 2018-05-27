Two Tipp groups to benefit from music funding

Two Tipperary groups are to benefit from funding announced under the Music Capital scheme.

The total allocation nationwide is 224 thousand euro and has been awarded to 21 groups across the Country while 17 individual musicians have also been granted funding.

In Tipperary, Comhaltas Cill Chaise will benefit to the tune of 18, 733 euro while Tipperary Regional Youth Service will receive just over three thousand.

The scheme is designed to help with the purchase of musical equipment as well as maintenance and repair.