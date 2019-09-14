Two Tipp finalists in Ireland’s Best Young Enterpreneur

Two entries from the Premier County have made it to the final of this year’s Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur Awards.

They will compete against 22 other finalists from across the country.

Tipperary Local Enterprise Office has 2 entries in the final for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur Awards.

The IBYE programme is run by the 31 LEO offices across the country and is funded by the Government with the support of the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland.

Cathal Bourke of Bourke Sports based in Borrisoleigh will compete in the Best Established Business Category.

Bourke Sports Designs, manufactures and supplies high performance sportswear and equipment.

Sharon Cunningham of Clonmel based Shorla Pharma Limited will compete in the Best Start-Up Business Category.

The Clonmel drug startup is aiming to improve treatment for cancer patients.

The Tipperary entries will be competing for a 100,000 euro fund across three categories in the IBYE Final on Monday in Google HQ in Dublin.