Two Tipp companies win at Auto Trade awards

Two businesses from Tipperary were winners at the recent Irish Auto Trade Awards 2019.

Freeman Motors in Clonmel were regional winners in the Independent Workshop of the Year category.

While Guilfoyle Truck Sales Ltd in Roscrea won in the HCV Main Dealer of the Year (Trade Parts) category.

Candidates for the retail awards are subjected to phone and personal mystery shops as part of their adjudication, while manufacturers and distributors are shortlisted based on votes received by readers of Irish Auto Trade Journal and autotrade.ie.

Now in their 5th year, the awards are a celebration of excellence in the Irish auto trade in Ireland, a sector that accounts for over 35,000 jobs.