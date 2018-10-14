Two Tipp auto businesses shortlisted for awards

Two Tipperary businesses have been shortlisted for Irish Auto Trade Awards 2019.

Now in their 5th year, the awards are a celebration of excellence in the Irish auto trade in Ireland, a sector that accounts for over 35,000 jobs.

Freeman Motors in Clonmel are nominated for Independent Workshop of the Year while Guilfoyle Truck Sales Ltd in Roscrea are hoping to triumph in the HCV Main Dealer of the Year (Trade Parts) category.

Candidates for the retail awards are subjected to phone and personal mystery shops as part of their adjudication.

The awards ceremony will take place in Dublin next Saturday.