Two Roscrea Clubs Apply For Upgrade Permission

Two GAA clubs in Roscrea have applied for planning permission to upgrade their facilities.

Both applications were lodged with Tipperary County Council in recent weeks.

Knock GAA are seeking permission from the local authority to upgrade their hurling facilities at the club.

The development at Rockforest, Knock , Roscrea, would see a new hurling wall with hardcore playing surface built.

Meanwhile, their near neighbours in the Roscrea Hurling club are also seeking permission for similar works.

They’re looking to develop a new hurling wall, as well as an astro turf playing area and fencing at Loughpark in Roscrea.

Decisions are due on both applications early in the new year.