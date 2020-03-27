Two rail routes through Tipperary closed until further notice

Two rail routes through Tipperary will not operate from next Monday onwards due to a scaling back of Irish Rail services.

The Waterford to Limerick Junction route, and Limerick to Ballybrophy route via Nenagh, will not operate until further notice.

Revised timetables for Irish Rail, Bus Eireann, Dublin Bus and Go Ahead have been introduced, and the public should check times to note any changes.

Full details on the Irish Rail changes can be found here.

Senior Government Official Elizabeth Canavan says the revised timetables for Irish Rail will come into effect on Monday March 30th, while those for Dublin Bus, Go Ahead Ireland and Bus Eireann will come into effect on Wednesday April 1st. Under the revised timetables, services will run at about 80 percent of current levels.