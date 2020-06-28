Two popular films to be shown as Drive-in Cinema comes to Clonmel this week

What might be seen as an old-style American activity is coming to Clonmel next week.

A Drive-In Cinema is being held at Clonmel Racecourse this coming Thursday, the 2nd of July.

Gold Strand Events is behind the initiative.

Bobby from the company has told Tipp FM it’s an ideal activity for these COVID times:

“Especially in these times, we realise it’s important to get entertainment going again and in a way that people can feel safe and comfortable as well.

“That’s one of the main reasons we’re running this event.

“We’re delighted with the response we’ve got so far on our social media platforms. So for Thursday, we’re delighted to announce that from 6pm, Mean Girls will take off and start our initial screening.

“At 8.30pm then, The Wolf of Wallstreet will be coming on to our screens – on our 42-metre-squared LED screens.”