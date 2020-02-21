Two men remanded on bail in relation to Nenagh drug seizure

Two men appeared in court this morning in Nenagh in relation to a drug seizure two years ago and have been remanded on bail to appear again in April.

Two separate arrests were made shortly after the seizure in 2018, but they were subsequently released.

After what Gardaí have described as a lengthy investigation, two people were arrested and charged yesterday evening.

The court heard that on January 17, 2018, €78,000 worth of cocaine was seized at Nenagh Fire Station. One of the men was a serving fireman in Tipperary.

Forty-year-old Michael Morgan of Cluain Muillean, Nenagh and 33-year-old John Walsh of Coille Bheithe, Nenagh were both charged with breaches of the Misuse of Drugs Act for allegedly having cocaine in their possession on that date two years ago.

Garda Andrew Loughlin gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Both men have been remanded on bail to appear again on April 14th in Nenagh District Court for the service of the book of evidence.