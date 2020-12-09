Two men arrested as part of Fethard drug & cash investigation

Two men have been arrested in relation to the seizure of over €10,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Fethard.

A search at an address at Gort an Óir on Saturday led to the discovery of €9,200 worth of suspected cocaine and €1,290 in cash.

Follow up searches in Fethard on Monday evening led to the seizure of small amounts of suspected cannabis and cocaine.

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested this morning in the county and are being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

A woman in her 20s has already been questioned and released from custody as part of the investigation.