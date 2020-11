Two men have been arrested after being caught breaking into a premises in Nenagh.

Shortly after 5.30 yesterday evening, Gardaí received a report of a possible break-in at a vacant apartment on McDonagh Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two men – both aged in their 20s – still inside the apartment.

The two were arrested and brought to Nenagh Garda Station for questioning.

They have now been charged and are due to appear before the district court today.