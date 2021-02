€18,500 worth of cannabis herb has been seized during searches in south Tipperary.

Members of the Cahir Detective and Drugs Branch first seized cannabis herb and cash worth €3,500 during a search at Ballydrehid, Cahir yesterday.

Subsequent enquiries and searches led to approximately €15,000 worth of cannabis herb being seized in searches at Loughloher and Ardfinnan.

Two men were arrested as part of the investigation and will appear in court at a later date.