Two men arrested in connection with burglaries in Tipperary and elsewhere

Two men have been arrested in relation to around 10 burglaries in Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Cork.

They took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops over the last number of months, with cash, cigarettes and safes taken.

As part of the investigation, two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested this morning.

They’re currently being held at Tipperary Town and Nenagh Garda Stations.

A car believed to have been used during the course of the burglaries has also been seized and is being examined.