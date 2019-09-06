Two injured in collision

Gardaí are investigating after a collision on the Limerick Tipperary border this afternoon.

A child and woman were injured in the two car collision at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, Co Limerick.

The incident happened around 2pm today.

The child was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. While the woman was also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, in her late 20’s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick but is not thought to have been seriously injured.

The road remains closed pending a full technical examination and diversions are in place.