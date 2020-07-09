Two drug driving arrests after Tipp Gardaí note “erratic” behaviour

Two motorists in mid Tipperary have been arrested for drug driving.

In the first incident last night, Gardaí in the Thurles area say they noted a car being driven erratically before carrying out a roadside drug test which tested positive for cannabis.

A few hours later, Gardaí says a car in the Templemore area was also being driven at high speed before it collided with a road side bollard.

The driver tested positive for cannabis, while it was also discovered that the they were currently serving an eight year disqualification for driving.

The driver was arrested and later charged to appear in court in connection with multiple road traffic offences.