Two drivers caught doing over 150kmph on motorway in Tipperary

Two drivers were caught going more than 30 kilometres over the limit on the motorway in Tipperary yesterday.

Gardaí in Cahir were performing a speed-check on the M8.

They say that with the increased traffic on the road now, within a short space of time two drivers were stopped for exceeding the speed limit.

They were both doing in excess of 150 kilometres per hour and fixed charge notices were issued on the spot.

We’re being urged to slow down on the roads as we head into the Bank Holiday Weekend.