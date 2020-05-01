Two arrested after violent incident involving baseball bats in Clonmel

Two people have been arrested in connection with a violent incident in Clonmel earlier this week.

What are believed to be baseball bats were used during the altercation near the railway bridge on the Fethard Road in the town last Monday evening.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested this morning on suspicion of committing affray.

Both are from the town and are being detained at Clonmel Garda station.

Meanwhile Superintendent Willie Leahy has thanked the public for their help following an appeal for information in relation to the incident on Tipp FM yesterday.