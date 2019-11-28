Two arrested in Golden drug seizure

Two people have been arrested in connection to a seizure of drugs in Lagganstown, Golden.



Cannabis and cocaine worth around 100 thousand euro has been seized along with over 2000 euro in cash.

The discovery was made after a search of a property shortly before 10 am this morning as part of Operation Overwatch.

During the course of the search Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit discovered a large quantity of suspected cannabis and a smaller quantity of cocaine in a car on the grounds of the property.

A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene, while a man in his 20s was arrested later at another location.

Both are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Thurles Garda Station.

Thurles based Inspector James White said it was a significant find.