Two arrested in connection with Kilmanahan aggravated burglary

Gardai have made two arrests following an aggravated burglary on the Tipp Waterford border.

Shortly after 6pm on Friday, a man wearing a balaclava and brandishing a handgun gained entry to a family home in the Russelstown area of Kilmanahan.

He held the occupants at gunpoint until a sum of cash was handed over.

The family was unhurt but left deeply shaken by the ordeal.

An investigation was subsequently launched and two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested.

They are being held at Dungarvan Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Gardai are also appealing for anyone with any information connected to the incident to contact them at Dungarvan Garda Station on 058486000.