Twenty-nine new areas now monitored by speed camera vans in Tipperary

GoSafe speed camera vans are now monitoring 43 stretches of road in County Tipperary.

Twenty-nine new areas have been included in the Premier County in the revised operation, which came into effect from 6am this morning.

Nationally, over 900 new zones are now up and running, giving a total of 1,322 across the country.

The cameras are being relocated to crash black spots after a three-year analysis.

Gardaí insist the speed vans are not a money making exercise as they cost twice as much to run when compared with the income they generate.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station says unfortunately there are still a number of motorists who flout the law.