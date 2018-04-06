Trolley numbers ease in Clonmel but Limerick still under pressure

The number of patients on trolleys at South Tipp General Hospital has increased slightly again today.

But today’s figures show that University Hospital Limerick, which serves patients in North Tipp, is again the most over crowded in the Country.

According to the latest Trolley watch figures from the INMO, there are 31 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards at the Clonmel facility today.

That’s up from 28 yesterday.

Once again, University Hospital Limerick is the most over crowded in the Country with 55 people on trolleys, but that is down compared to yesterdays figure of 65.

Nationally there 437 people on trolleys across the countrys hospitals this afternoon.