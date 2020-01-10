Trolley figures reach record high for first full week of 2020

The INMO says the first full week of 2020 has been the worst-ever week for overcrowding with hospitals serving Tipp among the worst hit.

3,143 patients were without beds this week across the country, with Monday and Tuesday hitting record high levels of 760 on both days.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – was the most overcrowded, with a total of 322 people on trolleys this week.

That’s followed by 212 at University Hospital Galway, and 210 at both Cork University Hospital and South Tipperary General.

The INMO is calling for policies to be implemented to ensure we never reach this level again.

The previous worst week for overcrowding was in March 2018 during the “Beast from the East” storms, with 3,112 patients without trolleys.

Meanwhile there are 482 patients on trolleys today. University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 44 people without beds while South Tipp General in Clonmel has 43.