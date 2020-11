74 people are on trolleys this afternoon at University Hospital Limerick according to the INMO.

The total makes up over a third of the national figure of 196, and eclipses the next highest total of 20 seen at both Cork University Hospital and the Midlands Regional in Tullamore.

UHL is currently managing a significant Covid-19 outbreak which has forced management to close admissions to six wards, while a range of appointments have also been cancelled until this Friday.