Tributes pour in for broadcaster Gay Byrne

Tributes have been pouring in for the late broadcaster Gay Byrne.

The former Late Late Show presenter passed away yesterday at the age of 85 after a long illness.

A book of condolence has been opened in both the Mansion House in Dublin and City Hall Galway today.

Speaking on Tipp Today Sociologist and Pop culture expert at UL Professor Eoin Devereux spoke about working with Gay in 1990’s.

Broadcaster Brendan Balfe told Fran Curry how the Gay Byrne radio show began in 1973.

Tipp FM Managing Director Liam O’Shea had this to say about the legacy Gay Byrne left behind

The Late Late Show was known for breaking new Irish acts and speaking on Tipp Today this morning singer TR Dallas Tom Allen talked about his own experience.