Tributes have been paid to a Garda Sergeant who has died in Tipperary.

Sergeant Niall O’Halloran passed away on Saturday.

He had been stationed in Ardfinnan up until his promotion to the rank of sergeant at the start of this year.

He had also served in Tipperary, Templemore and Cashel.

A Book of Condolence is now open at Cahir Garda Station in the Public Office for anyone who wishes to extend their sympathies.