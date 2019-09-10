Tributes paid to Tipp resident who died in tragic fall

The HSE has offered its sympathies to the family of a Clonmel based psychiatrist who died following a fall in the Comeragh Mountains over the weekend.

Dr Séamus MacSuibhne was walking in the Mahon Falls area on Sunday afternoon when the tragic accident happened.

The 40 year old suffered serious injuries in the 10 metre fall – he was airlifted to University Hospital Waterford where he passed away.

A native of Dublin he worked as a psychiatrist with Kilkenny Mental Health Services.

He lived in Clonmel with his wife and their young children.