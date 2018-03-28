Tributes paid to Tipp footballer Rachel Kenneally

Tributes are being paid to former Tipperary Ladies footballer Rachel Kenneally who has sadly passed away at the age of 26.

The Aherlow club member made here inter-county debut in 2009 and lined out in the 2013 All Ireland intermediate final against Cavan at Croke Park.

Ladies Football President Marie Hickey says she was a wonderful servant to Tipperary who wore the blue and gold of her county with distinction.

Tipperary senior team manager Shane Ronayne, has described her as a fantastic player, full of humour and great courage.