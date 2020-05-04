Tributes paid to singer Nora Butler

Renowned Tipperary ballad singer Nora Butler has passed away.

A native of Toomevara Nora had been involved with Comhaltas for over half a century.

One of the finest exponents of Sean Nós singing Nora toured extensively with the Bru Boru troupe performing in places such as China, the US and Australia.

Accordion player Bobby Gardiner accompanied her on many of those tours.

He told Tipp FM this morning that Nora had a very distinctive singing style.

“Oh yes, sure my God tonight she had a unique very lovely old traditional style.”

“She had her own style was the thing about her – as soon as you heard the first few words of the song you knew ‘twas Nora there was no copying of anyone else, you know.”

“She was great altogether, I can’t praise her enough now to be honest.”