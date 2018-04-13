Tributes paid to Cllr Eddie O’Meara who has passed away

Tipperary Independent councillor and former Cathaoirleach Eddie O’Meara has died.

The Mullinahone man passed away last night following a short illness.

While elected as an independent clr Eddie O Meara’s roots were firmly Fianna Fail and canvassed for Sean McCarthy and then Noel Daveron during sucessful elections in the 80’s and 90’s – He was also part of the South Fianna Fail Comhairle Dail from 89 to 92 as well as driver to Noel Daveron.

In 1999 the Mullinahone man put his name forward for election but didn’t make it through convention and after failing to be added to the ticket by FF he stood and an independent Clr and won a seat that year and for every subsesequent local election since.

While elected as an independent he continued to work with Noel Daveron and then worked alongside the Lowry group from 2011 onwards. In 2014 he became the first cathaoirleach of the newly formed Carrick on Suir Municipal District – after the abolition of the urban councils and retained that role the following year – the only Cathoirleach in the county to be returned for a second successive term.

Eddie O’ Meara was a very popular councillor that garnered cross party support and kept his core vote in the Mullinahone area – He passed away peacefully in hospital in Cork last night following a short illnss and is survied by his wife Josephine and family

Ar Dheis de go raibh a anam