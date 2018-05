Tributes are continuing to flood in for the late great Tommy Wade..

The Irish show jumping legend from Tipperary passed away yesterday at the age of 80.

During his stellar career he won the Nations Cup and Grands Prix all over the world with the formidable Dundrum in the early 1960s.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Tipperary Showjumper Greg Broderick said Tommy wasn’t one to mince his words…