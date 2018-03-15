Traveller groups at the Aras to mark one year of ethnicity status

The President is meeting with groups representing Travellers at a special ceremony in Dublin to mark one year since the recognition of Traveller ethnicity.

The public event will showcase demonstrations of crafts, music and theatre at the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham.

Travellers’ groups say work is still needed to combat discrimination, including in the area of housing.

Mags Casey from the Tipperary Travellers Project will also be attendence.

Speaking on Tipp FM, she said that while much has been achieved, there is still some work to do