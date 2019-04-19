Viability of the North Tipp rail line again being questioned

New figures show the link between Limerick and Ballybrophy via Nenagh costs 10 million euro a year to run with only several dozen people using it daily.

So the subvention per passenger is around €750.

The issue is set to be raised at Tipperary County Council’s next SPC meeting as part of a wider discussion on Tipperary’s transport needs.

Director of Services Pat Slattery says the figures point to a problem

However Independent Councillor Joe Hannigan doesn’t believe scrapping the service is the answer