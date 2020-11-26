Transport Minister invited to re-examine potential of Ballybrophy line

The North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership is inviting the Transport Minister to explore the potential of the Ballybrophy-Limerick rail line in-person.

The group, which is seeking improvements to the current service running through north Tipperary, has given a mixed reaction to Eamon Ryan’s comments on the service in the Dáil this week.

Responding to questioning from Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne, Minister Ryan said the route doesn’t have the passenger numbers to merit an increased service.

Brendan Sheehan from the local group remains convinced that improvements can be made.

“We were disappointed to hear Eamon Ryan’s scripted remarks – it was quite obvious that what he was saying in response to the parliamentary questions was sort of a stock answer.”

“When he spoke his own thoughts afterwards in his comments he was much more along our way of thinking – that an examination did need to be made of the line speeds. Basically the arguments we were making.”