Transport Minister to discuss Ballybrophy line with Iarnród Éireann

The North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership say they’re encouraged by a recent meeting with the Transport Minister in relation to improving services on the Ballybrophy line.

The group presented their key campaign points during the virtual meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan including the need to increase speeds, introduce an additional midday service and to alter the current morning and evening service times to suit commuters.

NTCRP spokesperson Brendan Sheehan says Minister Ryan gave them a commitment that he would engage with the Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann on the matter.

“We did have a meeting with Jim Meade (Iarnród Éireann CEO) previously and we had come away feeling that they didn’t have a plan for the line.”

“You know the way in a normal business you would have a 1-year plan or a 2-year plan or a 5-year plan or whatever on how things would progress. And we felt that the line was just existing so this is good. This is great now that the Minister is interested in talking to the CEO and asking what’s going to happen now?”