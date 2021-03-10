Tipp railway stations to benefit from NTA investment

Lift upgrades have been announced for 22 railway stations including Templemore, Thurles and Ballybrophy.

€5.8 million euro is being invested by the National Transport Authority this year for lift and escalator upgrades to benefit passengers with reduced mobility.

Lift replacement works have been announced for three local stations – taking place at Templemore between the second half of April and early June, at Thurles in Quarters 2-3 of this year, and at Ballybrophy in Quarter 3.

Each of the station upgrades are expected to take seven weeks to complete.

Irish Rail says alternative arrangements will be advised to customers of reduced mobility.