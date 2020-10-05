Tipp Expressway service raised with Transport Minister

The Transport Minister has been contacted about Bus Éireann’s plans to axe a service through Cashel and Cahir.

It’s after a campaign was started by Cashel Chamber of Commerce to get the company to reverse their decision on the Dublin-Cork Expressway Service.

Bus Éireann says on commercial grounds that they will have to stop it early in the new year.

Before the pandemic it was stopping in both local towns up to six times a day.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has raised it with Minister Eamonn Ryan and says it can’t be allowed to happen.

“Bus Éireann are very heavily subsidised and these two towns – Cashel and Cahir – have no rail service and this is an essential infrastructure for people to get to hospital appointments, to get to hospital or whatever.”

“Before Covid hit this service was heavily utilised so there’s absolutely no excuse for Bus Éireann to withdraw these services and I would hope that the Minister will put pressure on Bus Éireann to reverse this decision.”