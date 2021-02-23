TII under fire over Thurles roads

There are renewed calls for Transport Infrastructure Ireland to step up to the mark and carry out much needed repairs on roads in the Thurles area.

Local Councillor Jim Ryan says many of the key TII controlled routes in Thurles are in a deplorable state of repair.

The Independent representative says it’s costing motorists money and is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to compensate them for the damage caused to their vehicles.

“It certainly has gone beyond a joke – it’s now gone to the stage where people’s cars are being damaged and its costing them money to repair them.”

“I’m inundated with complaints from motorists in Thurles about the state of Kickham Street, the Dublin Road, Slievenamon Road, Turtulla Cross, the Pouldine Junction onto the Horse & Jockey – all TII roads, all in a deplorable and disgraceful state and people are sick of it.”