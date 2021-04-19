Templemore rail station upgrade underway

Major lift replacement works begin today at Templemore railway station.

Similar works in Thurles are due to commence later in the year.

The Templemore project will continue for a period of seven weeks up to June 4th.

As well as the lift units, Templemore and Thurles will also see lift control systems, water ingress prevention works, new roller shutter assemblies, and other system improvements undertaken.

The works will improve the reliability of lift systems, and ensure improved access for customers of reduced mobility, including wheelchair users.

During the works at Templemore platform 1 – which serves trains to Dublin Heuston – will be accessible, but platform 2 – to Cork, Kerry and Limerick – will only be accessible via the footbridge.

Customers requiring assistance should contact [email protected] or 1850 366222 in advance of travel for assistance to be arranged.

The investment is part of a programme of improvements at 22 stations around the Iarnród Éireann network this year which are funded by the National Transport Authority.