Significant fall in new car sales

New car sales in Tipperary are down 21 percent so far this year compared to 2019.

2,141 cars have been sold in the Premier County to the end of July, which is 583 fewer than in the same seven month period last year.

The decline is slightly less pronounced than the national decrease in sales of almost 30 percent.

The top-selling car brands are Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, Skoda and Ford.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says there needs to be a reduction in VRT to allow the car market to return to normal.