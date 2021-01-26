Reprieve for Expressway service through Cashel and Cahir

The decision by Bus Éireann not to axe the Dublin – Cork Expressway service is being welcomed in South Tipp.

The carrier had initially said it would be ending the service which stops in Cahir and Cashel along with plans to stand down the Dublin – Limerick Expressway

However in an apparent change of heart Bus Éireann have instead decided to proceed with a changed timetable instead for the Cork service.

Cashel man Tom Wood had contacted the National Transport Authority, Bus Éireann and the Transport Minister on the issue.

“The new timetable is going to be introduced on Saturday. There is a difference in some of the times.”

“We had six services in both directions up to recent times. This will be four which is ample – we’ll have four services stopping in Cashel and Cahir going from Dublin to Cork and vice versa.”