Renewed efforts to have Ballybrophy line timetable improved

The public are being urged to back a campaign to improve rail services in the north of the county.

The North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership report a well-attended virtual meeting last night in a show of support for the Ballybrophy line.

Spokesperson Brendan Sheehan says the 150 year old line has huge potential but only if the timetable is improved.

“It’s been under a considerable amount of strain mainly because the service it provides isn’t really aimed at anybody who might want the service.”

“You can’t get to Dublin early enough to have enough to have a days work. The same is true of Limerick – the service down to Limerick in the morning arrives around midday and again anyone who’s expecting to do a days work is more likely to take the car.”