Private bus operators facing uncertain future

A private school bus operator in Tipperary says – they are completely in the dark with regard to a return to business.

They have been without work since the schools closed last March due to the Covid-19 lockdown and are seeking financial help from the Government to cover mounting costs.

Nenagh based Liam Toohey told Alison Hyland on Tipp Today issues like face masks will be irrelevant if he can’t get his buses back on the road.

“Unless we have funds to go back or there’s some support put in place for us a lot of us won’t be going back on the road so the face mask mightn’t be an issue for a lot of us I’d imagine.”

“We don’t know how many we’ll able to carry on the bus first and foremost. With 2 metre’s it’s only 7 or 8 passengers on a 52 seater coach if it’s 1 metre you’re looking at maybe 25 max on it.”

“The whole thing doesn’t make any sense in what they’re putting out to the public.”